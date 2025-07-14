Uganda: Police Intensify Measures for Peaceful Electoral Process Ahead of 2026 Elections

14 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Catherine Nakato

The Uganda Police Force has stepped up efforts to ensure a peaceful electoral environment as the country gears up for the 2026 general elections.

Police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma revealed that the Inspector General of Police has held high-level engagements with security forces and political leaders in the districts of Ssembabule, Isingiro, Mbarara, and Rukungiri.

These meetings, according to Rusoke, are part of the broader strategy to prevent violence and maintain order during the ongoing and upcoming political activities.

"We are working closely with all stakeholders to ensure that the electoral process remains peaceful and inclusive," Rusoke emphasised.

However, recent events paint a picture of concern. Rusoke confirmed that at least 60 people were arrested last week in connection to violent incidents during the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries held across various parts of the country.

He warned that security agencies remain on high alert and will not hesitate to arrest anyone found inciting violence or disrupting the electoral process.

As political activity heightens, the Uganda Police has urged the public and political actors to observe the law, respect democratic values, and promote tolerance for the sake of national stability.

