Uganda: Sembabule NRM Supporters Demand Unique Declaration Forms to Prevent Vote Rigging Ahead of Party Primaries

Sembabule — As the NRM party gears up for its heated internal primaries set for July 17, party leaders and supporters from Sembabule District have petitioned the NRM Electoral Commission (EC) to introduce special serialised Declaration of Results Forms in a bid to prevent electoral malpractice.

The demand, raised on July 13, comes from party stakeholders in Mawogola West and Lwemiyaga counties--both considered election flash points. Supporters believe that serialised forms will act as a safeguard against the duplication or illegal outsourcing of result documents.

Wilberforce Begumisa, a parliamentary aspirant for Mawogola West, emphasised the need for extra caution, citing past election irregularities. He noted that manipulation of voters' registers and result forms could disrupt the process and disenfranchise voters.

"We have credible information that our opponents are plotting to tamper with electoral documents, including swapping registers," Begumisa said.

"We must close every gap that could allow vote fraud."

Begumisa, a husband to Sembabule District Woman MP Mary Begumisa, also alleged that prior complaints to the Sembabule RDC's office, NRM polling registrars, and some police officers had not been addressed.

In Mawogola West, Begumisa faces stiff competition from State Minister for Health and general duties Hanifa Kawoya and Uthman Kateregga.

Meanwhile, Lwemiyaga County is witnessing a tense contest between incumbent MP Theodore Ssekikubo, retired General Emmanuel Rwashande, former State Minister for Works Joy Kabatsi, and businessman Edmond Bwire.

Residents said that if Sembabule is given the serialised forms, their will not be vote rigging in primaries as some are expected. "These forms should be unique and specific to Sembabule. That way, no one can import or forge them," they said.

Phenihas Katirima, who is vying to replace outgoing NRM district chairperson Sam Kutesa, also called for heightened security coordination among state agencies due to the district's volatile political environment.

In Lwebitakuli sub-county, councillor Jonathan Akandwanaho called for reinforcement of army personnel in Mawogola West, arguing that police alone may be insufficient to manage tensions. However, not all residents agree with military deployment. "We don't want to turn Mawogola into another Lwemiyaga," said boda-boda rider Robert Musoke. "The presence of the army may escalate tensions. Let locals manage their own disputes."

Last week, Inspector General of Police Abbas Byakagaba warned security operatives against partisan behavior. "Officers who take sides will face disciplinary action. Report them and we shall act accordingly," he said.

To ensure rapid response to incidents, Byakagaba revealed that police will deploy 45 motorcycles across Ssembabule and work in coordination with the UPDF and other security agencies to enforce electoral law.

Michael Nuwagaba, Vice Chairperson of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) and President Museveni's brother, urged voters in Lwemiyaga to report suspicious strangers. "Anyone moving aimlessly in Lwemiyaga must be reported. This election must be clean," he said.

Nuwagaba, also known as Toyota, is spearheading the campaign for Gen Rwashande, who is seeking to unseat Ssekikubo after 25 years in Parliament.

However, calls are growing louder for the UPDF to withdraw from the area, especially after Fred Ssembusi, a 25-year-old supporter of Ssekikubo, was shot dead by soldiers during a confrontation.

"UPDF is not in Sembabule alone but even other parts of the country because we want to ensure peace during these elections and we will work with the army to ensure safety of the people of Sembabule." What I can assure you is that the army will not leave Sembabule instead adding other soldiers." Byakagaba said recently.

Ssekikubo blamed the military presence for the tragic incident, while Gen Rwashande pointed fingers back at Ssekikubo, accusing him of inciting his supporters to attack soldiers.

While Rwashande defended the UPDF deployment, rival candidates Kabatsi and Bwire sided with Ssekikubo, saying the army's presence was both unnecessary and intimidating to voters.