Namibia: State Opposes Bail for Namcor Corruption Accused

The state is opposing the granting of bail to eight individuals charged in connection with alleged corruption, fraud and other crimes at the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor).

Public prosecutor Basson Lilungwe informed magistrate Linus Samunzala in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Monday that the state is opposing the granting of bail because it is feared the accused would abscond or interfere with the investigation of their case if released from custody.

Lilungwe also said the state is opposing the granting of bail due to the seriousness of the charges the accused are facing and because releasing them on bail would not be in the public interest or the interest of the administration of justice.

In addition to those grounds for the state's opposition to bail, there are additional suspects in the matter who are still to be arrested, Lilungwe said.

Defence lawyer Milton Engelbrecht, who is representing one of the accused, former Namcor supply and logistics manager Cedric Willemse, informed the court that Willemse will not be applying to be granted bail at this stage.

The nine individual accused and six corporate entities charged in the matter are facing 71 counts in total, including charges under the Anti-Corruption Act and Prevention of Organised Crime Act, and charges of fraud.