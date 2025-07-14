Namibia: Youth Advocate Takes Stand Against Period Poverty

When Ndapewa Ndongo (34) first dreamed of launching a non-profit organisation to tackle period poverty in Namibia, she was a 13-year-old schoolgirl in a rural classroom, acutely aware of the unspoken agony of the girls around her.

She is now the founder of Pewa Care Humanitarian, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) which aims to restore young Namibian girls' dignity.

"From using my own pocket money to buy sanitary pads to gearing up for a grand United States (US) presentation, my journey is that of heart, grit, and unwavering purpose," Ndongo says.

At its core is Project 10K - a nationwide effort she says aims to provide at least 1 000 girls countrywide six months' supply of sanitary pads.

But the project is not just about periods, but also hope.

"This campaign is personal," Ndongo says.

"Some of the girls are using newspapers, leaves, or shredded rags just to manage their periods. Others are sleeping on the floor on thin mattresses in dilapidated hostels. I have seen it myself - and I couldn't help but look at it."

Project 10K now includes hostel renovations and decent mattresses for vulnerable pupils.

"It's all motivated not by huge sums of money or political clout, but my belief that change can start with one person's courage."

MEETING THE GOVT HALFWAY

Ndongo registered her NGO in 2019 after volunteering in Windhoek for years.

But she realised later that most of the aid did not reach rural areas.

"I want to show you don't have to be on the grid or a star to be able to make a difference.

"We can meet the government halfway. We just need support," she says.

She says she has, however, not received support, as most of Pewa Care's growth has been self-funded, and approaches to connect with larger donors have not yet resulted in sustainable gains.

This is why Ndongo is preparing for a turning-point trip to the US, where she will present her work at the Global Women in Management Summit, an event potentially leading to global partnerships and hearing her voice.

CALLING ON CELEBRITY POWER

Ndongo says she has also started an initiative called 'BackaBuddy', a campaign hoping for a miracle - or, at the very least, a repost from global celebrities.

She believes a single share from an A-list overseas celebrity would boost her movement overnight.

She has crafted a list of powerful women like Oprah Winfrey, Lupita Nyong'o, Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, and Malala Yousafzai to draw attention to the overlooked Namibian girls.

"If just one of them promotes our campaign with a genuine message, it would get some visibility and credibility - something we so desperately need."

FUELLED BY PASSION, NOT PRIVILEGE

Ndongo has not let up despite emotional fatigue and financial strain.

She says it is the pure joy of seeing a girl smile because she won't have to skip school that month that drives her.

Or discovering that a young woman started a company because she finally felt she could.

"For me, this is not a project. It's a calling," she says.

"We rise by lifting others."

Ndongo says she is also rebranding Pewa Care to Rural Hope Foundation to better reflect its broader mission.

Her advice to other young people who want to change their communities is: "Start where you are with what you have. You don't need a platform. Just start. Take control, make yourself heard, learn, do and you will grow."

She says those who want to help can reach her at 081 377 3243 or [email protected].