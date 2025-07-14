Two brothers were murdered at their barbershop in Kayamandi after armed suspects opened fire on them in the street.

Police arrested three teenage suspects aged 16 and 17 for questioning, but released them after they could not be linked to the murders.

Two brothers were shot and murdered by alleged extortionists in their barbershop in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, in the Western Cape.

A resident, speaking anonymously, said the shooting has left the community in shock, with many fearing that extortionists will kill more innocent residents who are trying to make an honest living.

"These extortionists are making things difficult for unemployed individuals to start businesses, as they demand a share of the little money these entrepreneurs earn. How much is a barbershop making? Not much, but the extortionists don't care, they just want the money," said the resident.

Another resident said they have an issue with older men who send kids to do their dirty work.

"Extortionists are sending and recruiting young boys to demand money from business owners. If the owner refuses to pay up the money, they send the same young boys to kill you, and I heard that's what happened in this case," said the resident.

Their area used to be one that didn't have problems with extortionists.

"When we read about business people being extorted in areas like Philippi and Khayelitsha, we never thought it would reach us, but here we are. Most people, including those selling chips, are being extorted," said the resident.

He fears that business owners forced to close their businesses will resort to crime.

"Crime will escalate because people can no longer sell chips or vetkoek to take care of their families. They will be forced to try to get money by other means," said the resident.

Scrolla.Africa tried to speak with the family, but a family member was not ready to speak.

"We don't know what happened, and we don't have anything to say about this incident," said a family member.

Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said Stellenbosch police registered two counts of murder following the death of two brothers, aged 22 and 29, at their barbershop at around 16:10.

"Information reveals that two armed suspects approached the deceased opposite the barbershop in the street and opened fire on them. Both brothers succumbed to gunshot wounds, one was declared deceased on the scene, and the other on arrival at the hospital," said Pojie.

The motive is believed to be extortion-related.

"Later the same evening, members took three suspected extortionists, aged between 16 and 17, for questioning. These suspects were released the following day as they could not be directly linked to the murder," said Pojie.