Namibia: 8-Year-Old Namibian Cheetah Dies At India's Kuno National Park

14 July 2025
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

An eight-year-old female Namibian cheetah died Saturday at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

The cheetah succumbed to her injuries that she sustained approximately a week ago, reportedly during a possible hunting attempt inside a soft-release boma (enclosure) at the KNP.

"Nabha, an eight-year-old Namibian female cheetah, died today... She had fractures in both the Ulna and the Fibula on the left side, along with other injuries. She was under treatment for a week but succumbed to her injuries," said a statement issued by Uttam Sharma, the field director of the Cheetah Project.

With the latest death, the KNP is now left with 26 cheetahs, including nine adults (six females and three males) and 17 cubs.

In September 2022, the Indian government reintroduced cheetahs in the country for the first time, decades after declaring them extinct from their Indian habitat. Initially, eight cheetahs -- five females and three males -- were flown from Windhoek, Namibia, to Madhya Pradesh in a customised cargo plane and kept at KNP. (Xinhua)

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.