South Africa: Ramaphosa's New Police Inquiry - - While Sitting On Two Previous Reports

The President's inaction on both previous reports raises questions about how effective he will allow this third commission into the same topic to be.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ignored two previous reports from commissions into corruption, including those of the police and Crime Intelligence, after national security crises.

Yet he has again established a judicial commission of inquiry, this time under Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga. The 63-year-old judge, who is acting deputy chief justice and retires later this year, was SA's youngest high court judge at 34. He was an evidence leader at the State Capture commission.

Madlanga will probe the explosive allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi into political interference in crime fighting and organised crime in the police service, and also in three metropolitan police services.

Ramaphosa also appointed Prof Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister. Incumbent Senzo Mchunu has been placed on special leave until the commission makes its findings.

For 14 months, since May 2024, Ramaphosa has sat on a report which advised him on exactly what needed to happen to stabilise the police service and clean up Crime Intelligence. The report by Prof Firoz Cachalia (now acting police minister) and his fellow councillors...