South Africa: Ramaphosa's Cop 'Corruption' Response - - Mchunu On Leave and Judicial Inquiry Into Spies and Law Enforcers

13 July 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that a judicial commission of inquiry will probe the allegations that KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Spies, prosecutors, magistrates, and police officers.

These are among the figures a judicial commission of inquiry will focus on following an unprecedented policing scandal that has exposed rival factions in South Africa's law enforcement arena.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the creation of the commission of inquiry during an address to the nation on Sunday.

His speech came a week after KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made a series of astounding accusations about fellow police officers and other state officials.

Mkhwanazi's allegations included that:

  • A high-level criminal syndicate is operating in South Africa, and it extends into the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Police Ministry, Parliament, official prison structures, the judiciary and other law-enforcing authorities.
  • A drug cartel headquartered in Gauteng controls that syndicate.
  • At the end of last year, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu issued a directive to disband the Political Killings Task Team to shield politically connected members of a criminal syndicate from prosecution.
  • Mchunu was in cahoots with individuals including organised crime accused Vusi "Cat" Matlala.

Mchunu denied...

