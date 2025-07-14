Congo-Kinshasa: The Smallest Ones - - Fleeing Rebels and the Darkest Corners of Human Experience in the DRC

13 July 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

The Smallest Ones by Popina Khumanda tracks two sisters' escape from rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo and their pursuit of freedom. Read an extract below.

In the morning, I woke to an excruciating burning between my thighs. I tried to stretch, but it was too painful. From outside came the sound of sheep bleating in the distance, the high-pitched whistles of shepherds. I tucked my legs close to my body and wrapped my arms around them. My head pulsed. I felt utterly alone.

I didn't want to leave the safe darkness of our hut. Something told me I needed to hide from the tall man and his comrades. That he was coming back for me, that it wasn't over yet.

Footsteps - someone was walking towards the hut.

I panicked. Where was YaZiana?

"Good morning, popi."

Instant relief at my sister's voice.

Behind her, through the door opening, I could see Lola and her mother. Mama Nzembo was wearing a green dress with a black shawl wrapped tightly around her face.

"Good morning, Ziana. Oza ndenge nini?" Mama Nzembo asked softly as she entered our hut. "I have come to check up on you girls. How are you...

