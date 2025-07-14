South Africa: 'A Journey of Victimhood' - - Suspended Executives Say They Were Targeted for Exposing Corruption At RAF

Collins Letsoalo and Sefotle Modiba said their actions saved the fund significant money, and their suspensions were politically motivated attempts to undermine their reforms.

Suspended Road Accident Fund (RAF) executives Collins Letsoalo and Sefotle Modiba allege they were targeted for exposing deep-seated corruption within the fund.

At a press briefing on Saturday, CEO Letsoalo and Modiba, the acting chief investment officer, said there were widespread systemic issues within the RAF, including fraudulent claims, questionable legal practices and a misrepresentation of the fund's financial liabilities.

They contended that their suspensions were a direct result of their attempts to implement reforms that challenged established interests, alleging a pattern of judicial bias, questionable actions by other entities, and a desire to revert the RAF to a less transparent, more vulnerable state.

They said their actions saved the fund significant money, and their suspensions were politically motivated attempts to undermine their reforms.

This comes after Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) in June announced that it would launch a full committee inquiry into the RAF following concerns about financial mismanagement, irregular expenditure, procurement irregularities, cash flow and investment disclosures, and non-compliance with financial regulations.

