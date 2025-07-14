Zimbabwe: Former Minister Mzembi's Freedom Bid Flops

Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei has dismissed an application by former Foreign Affairs minister, Walter Mzembi who was challenging his placement on remand.

No reasons for dismissal of the application were given in court.

Mzembi will be back in court this Friday for trial date allocation.

Mzembi launched the present freedom bid after his bail was revoked for skipping court over the past seven years.

Following his arrest last month, Mzembi had his bail revoked by a Harare magistrate who trashed his application for cancellation of arrest warrants, ruling that he failed to report back on time when he got the opportunity.

Through his lawyer, Mzembi had told court that he was not in wilful default.

Mzembi said he was sick with a life-threatening condition that saw him getting hospitalised most of the time.

He also said he only decided to come back home after noticing that his health had improved.

But the magistrate said Mzembi was not sick to the extent that he could not attend court.

In revoking Mzembi's bail the magistrate also noted that Mzembi was the campaigning manager for fellow former minister Saviour Kasukuwere, who is currently exiled in South Africa.

Mzembi is accused of stealing $1,6 million among other charges when he was still the Tourism and Hospitality Minister.

He was being charged together with Tourism and Hospitality ministry consultant Aaron Dzingira Mushoriwa, 62, and the ex-permanent secretary Margret Sangarwe, 59.

Prosecutors allege that when he stole $1,6 million in donations from Mbada Diamonds and Zimplats, Mzembi and his accomplices bought top-of-the-range vehicles for themselves.

The ex-minister is facing theft of trust property as well as fraud charges.

Mzembi is also facing separate charges of criminal abuse of office relating to a donation of television sets to three churches - the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD), United Family International Church (UFIC) and the Zimbabwe Christian Church (ZCC).

It is his argument that he did this in line with a government policy of religious tourism. The televisions were bought by the ministry for the outside showing of the 2010 World Cup.