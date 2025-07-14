Somalia: Somali Intelligence Forces Kill 15 Al-Shabaab Militants in Overnight Operation in Hiiraan

14 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, July 14, 2025 — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), backed by international partners, carried out a coordinated overnight operation in the Gayacad junction near Mabaax, in the central Hiiraan region, killing at least 15 members of the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militant group, NISA said Monday.

The operation, which unfolded in three separate raids late Sunday night, targeted Al-Shabaab fighters and commanders believed to be mobilizing from the districts of Aadan Yabaal and Ceel Cali Axmed in the Middle Shabelle region.

Intelligence indicated the group was preparing to reinforce encircled militants in parts of Hiiraan.

Despite attempts by the militants to hide in remote, wooded areas, security forces said all three raids were successful.

"Fifteen militants were killed, and five others sustained critical injuries," a security source told Radio Shabelle on condition of anonymity.

The operation remains ongoing, with government forces pursuing several fleeing militants. Somali authorities have vowed to intensify their offensive against Al-Shabaab, aiming to dismantle its remaining strongholds across central and southern Somalia.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.