Somalia: Somali Intelligence Forces Kill 15 Al-Shabaab Militants in Overnight Operation in Hiiraan

Mogadishu, July 14, 2025 — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), backed by international partners, carried out a coordinated overnight operation in the Gayacad junction near Mabaax, in the central Hiiraan region, killing at least 15 members of the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militant group, NISA said Monday.

The operation, which unfolded in three separate raids late Sunday night, targeted Al-Shabaab fighters and commanders believed to be mobilizing from the districts of Aadan Yabaal and Ceel Cali Axmed in the Middle Shabelle region.

Intelligence indicated the group was preparing to reinforce encircled militants in parts of Hiiraan.

Despite attempts by the militants to hide in remote, wooded areas, security forces said all three raids were successful.

"Fifteen militants were killed, and five others sustained critical injuries," a security source told Radio Shabelle on condition of anonymity.

The operation remains ongoing, with government forces pursuing several fleeing militants. Somali authorities have vowed to intensify their offensive against Al-Shabaab, aiming to dismantle its remaining strongholds across central and southern Somalia.