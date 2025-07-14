Malawi: Transport Minister Sounds Alarm On Safety, Calls for Collective Action

Transport and Public Works Minister Jacob Hara has issued a strong call for improved safety across Malawi's transport sector, stressing that lives are being lost unnecessarily--and the time to act is now.

Speaking on Monday at Capital Hill in Lilongwe during the handover of 500 life jackets worth MK30 million from China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCEC) to Malawi's Marine Department, Hara said the government is fully committed to making the country's transport systems safe, reliable, and efficient.

"This donation will significantly boost marine safety," Hara said. "But let me be clear--this is not enough. We need more support from government institutions, private companies, banks, and everyone with the capacity to help. Our people's lives are at stake."

His remarks come in the wake of a devastating boat accident in Nkhotakota that claimed 11 lives, highlighting the urgency of such safety interventions.

Hara also took the opportunity to warn road users--especially during this heated campaign period--against using unsafe open vehicles such as lorries and pickups for transporting people. "We must break the culture of recklessness on our roads," he said.

CCEC Managing Director Zhou Bingquan said the donation was a direct response to the tragedy in Nkhotakota. "When I saw the story, it moved me deeply. We knew we had to act," he explained.

With enforcement efforts now being intensified across all transport modes, Minister Hara reaffirmed the government's commitment to safety training and strict adherence to traffic regulations.

The message is clear: safety is not optional--it is urgent.