Namibia: Fuelrot Scandal - Who Are They?

CEDRIC WILLEMSE (52)

Cedric Willemse, known formally as Cornelius Cedric Willemse, carved out a career in the petroleum logistics sector, most notably through his work at the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor). His name became widely known in the industry and public space due to his central role in managing the national oil storage facility at Walvis Bay and his recurring involvement with Namcor, both as an internal executive and an external consultant. Willemse's career at Namcor was not without controversy. In 2016, a previous board terminated his contract despite opposition from then-managing director Imms Mulunga.

IMMS MULUNGA (53)

Born and bred in Namibia, Imms Mulunga grew up in Katutura and later, in 2015, became the managing director of Namcor. He served in this position until 2023. Prior to joining Namcor, Mulunga was the petroleum commissioner in the Ministry of Mines and Energy, where he played a key role in overseeing Namibia's oil and gas sector.

Mulunga holds a master's degree in business administration (MBA) and a BSc in chemistry and biochemistry. In April 2023, he was suspended by Namcor's board over allegations related to a controversial investment decision. His suspension attracted significant public and political attention, with debates over corporate governance and transparency in state-owned enterprises.

PETER ELINDI (60)

Peter Elindi is a businessman primarily known for co-founding Enercon Namibia, a company involved in fuel supply to the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs and Namibia Wildlife Resorts, and for his involvement in a controversial military oil deal investigation. He was the managing director of Enercon until early 2023 and is a director of the company alongside his brother Malakia Elindi and August 26 Holdings, the business wing of the Namibian Defence Force.

JENNIFER HAMUKWAYA (42)

Jennifer Hamukwaya currently serves as a board member at the Namibia Institute of Pathology, following the end of her tenure at Namcor. She joined the company in 2018 on a monthly salary of N$88 000, which had risen to N$180 000 by the time she left in 2023. As finance executive, Hamukwaya oversaw a series of controversial transactions. Though the Anti-Corruption Commission has said a disputed Angolan payment was not in itself corrupt, it remains part of the broader probe into Namcor's financial conduct.

PANDULENI HAMUKWAYA (51)

Panduleni Hamukwaya is an environmentalist and serves as a programme coordinator of the Southern African Science Service Centre for Climate Change and Adaptive Land Management. Hamukwaya also served as a director at the Uukumwe Youth Empowerment Consortium that allows young people to participate in and benefit from Namibia's fishing and marine industry through fishing rights and quota allocations. The company owns rights to harvest horse mackerel, tuna, swordfish, shark and Cape fur seal.

OLIVIA DUNAISKI (45)

Olivia Dunaiski was employed by Erongo Petroleum in 2023 prior to its liquidation as an executive for commercial sales and operations. She and former Namcor employees were taken to court together with Enercon after Namcor launched an investigation after the company racked up N$120 million in debt. Dunaiski resigned on 8 September 2023 after Namcor enforced an investigation into transactions, including how she allegedly authorised a transaction worth N$28 million to Erongo Petroleum CC without approval.

MALAKIA ELINDI (51)

Malakia Elindi is Peter Elindi's brother. They own the military fuel supply company Enercon. The company was liquidated by the High Court after failing to repay Namcor a debt of over N$100 million.

LYDIA ELINDI (50)

Lydia Elindi is one of Malakia Elindi's wives.