South Africa: Vulnerable Kids Suffer After Joburg Water Cuts Supply to Children's Memorial Institute

Children's welfare NGOs have launched an urgent court application to have Joburg Water restore the supply after it was disconnected on less than a day's notice.

On 13 June 2025, Johannesburg Water told the Children's Memorial Institute (CMI) it intended to cut water supply due to noncompliance with the city's by-laws. Less than 24 hours later, the supply was cut off.

The CMI, in Braamfontein, is a centralised hub for services to the province's most vulnerable and special needs children. It houses more than 20 NGOs and is historically linked to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital; the hospital's laundry is housed at the CMI.

NGOs such as the Teddy Bear Clinic, Thusanani Children's Foundation, Sunshine Centre Association, Sunlight Safe House, Philile Foundation, Malamulele Onward Association and the Johannesburg Parent and Child Counselling Centre are at the site.

"The services provided by these NGOs fulfil gaps which are not presently covered by the Gauteng Department of Health, or which have been neglected due to resource constraints, or lack of political will," said the CMI in an urgent court interdict challenging Joburg Water.

Daily Maverick reported on Wednesday that, according to an agreement with the Gauteng government, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital...