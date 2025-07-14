Africa: Malete's Method

Among the whispers of African Women's Football, one name is beginning to make a name for itself: Alex Malete. On Sunday, July 13th, at the Père Jégo Stadium in Casablanca, the Botswana coach gave his country much more than a simple comeback. At 35, he achieved his first major coaching feat by guiding the Mares to a stunning victory against Tunisia (2-1) in the final matchday of Group B of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2025. But this success is above all the fruit of a method, patiently implemented by Alex Malete.

"All the credit goes to the players"

He is the first to say so. At the post-match press conference, with a wry smile and a calm voice despite the emotion, Alex Malete immediately steps aside: "All the credit goes to the players. They believed, they responded, they dared."

A posture that speaks volumes about his leadership style. This coach, who has worked on television sets, radio stations, and school benches before settling on the women's national team bench, cultivates a rare form of humility.

"What you see on the pitch is the result of alchemy. I'm there to create the conditions. But they are the ones who write the story." These words, spoken inside the walls of the Père Jégo Stadium after the decisive victory against Tunisia, resonate like a manifesto of his method. For Malete is not a fan of confrontation. He prefers to convince, suggest, and engage in dialogue. "I talk a lot with my players, to find out how they feel, gauge their determination, and get details that allow me to create a sense of osmosis."

Another Life Before the Bench

Alex Malete has lived more than one life. A FIFA and CAF-certified instructor, sports journalist for a Botswana channel, video analyst, and then assistant to Gaolethoo Nkutlwisang on the Mares bench before taking the reins. This breadth of experience has shaped him.

He understands stories, images, and team dynamics. "He has this knack for reading players," says Unoda Chepete, Mares physiotherapist. "He knows what to say, but more importantly, how and when to say it."

Since being appointed head coach at the end of 2023, Malete has given himself one mission: to inspire enthusiasm. A desire to play, to run, to inspire a country. To achieve this, he has taken his time. Individual interviews, team meetings, off-the-ball sessions to learn how to communicate... And above all, one watchword: trust.

"He asked us to have fun"

Down 1-0 at halftime against Tunisia, with their backs against the wall, Botswana could have given in. Elimination loomed. But in the locker room, not a word was spoken. No anger. "He just asked us to have fun," says Lesego Radiakanyo, goal scorer and TotalEnergies Woman of the Match.

"He told us that the work had been done beforehand, that we just had to let loose, and that the goals would come." A simple, almost disarming, but incredibly effective message.

In the second half, the Mares were transformed. Two goals, a renewed intensity, and above all, this feeling of playing "like in training, but with heart," in the words of captain Sedilame Boseja.

The School of Detail

The Malete method also involves obsessive attention to detail. A4 sheets of paper annotated by his own hand, individualized video sessions, GPS data used to adjust training load on a case-by-case basis. He's a technician, but he refuses to be a mere strategist. What matters is inner transformation. "If you believe you can do it, you will," he likes to tell his players.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa Botswana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A sequel to be written

Thanks to this victory against the Carthage Eagles, Botswana has a real chance of reaching the quarterfinals of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2024. All that is missing is a favourable result: a draw between Ghana and Tanzania. A scenario that was still unimaginable a few days ago. But for Malete, nothing is set in stone.

"We haven't proven anything yet," the coach reminds us. "This tournament is above all a learning curve. If we get past the first round, it will be a great reward." But my real goal is for the team to emerge from this competition with experience and maturity, regardless of the final ranking." It remains to be seen whether this patiently implemented method will withstand the pressure of the top level. What is certain is that Botswana is no longer moving forward in the shadows.