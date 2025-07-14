Africa: Kenya's Captain Omar - CHAN Home Advantage Will Drive Us, Not Pressure Us

Kenya captain Aboud Omar says playing on home soil at the upcoming TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 is a source of motivation rather than pressure for the Harambee Stars.

The East African nation is set to make its debut in the competition and has been drawn in a challenging Group A alongside former champions DR Congo and Morocco, as well as Zambia and Angola.

"Playing at home is a huge advantage for us and not really pressure," said Omar.

"Of course, there is huge expectation from everyone that we will do well, but we are turning that into motivation.

"We have some experienced players in the team, and we have played under immense pressure before, so this will not be tough on us."

All of Kenya's group stage matches will be played at the iconic Moi Sports Centre Kasarani in Nairobi, a venue that Omar believes can be their fortress during the tournament.

Kenya opens its campaign against DR Congo on August 3, and Omar insists they have the quality and mentality to start strongly.

"It is a tough group, but to be the best, you have to beat the best," said Omar, who recently helped Police FC clinch the FKF Premier League title.

"We are focused on our preparation at the moment and just ensuring we have a team that plays together and plays with heart."

The Harambee Stars began residential training this week as the build-up to the tournament intensifies.

The players and technical staff are now working to build cohesion and readiness ahead of their historic debut.

With just weeks to go, excitement continues to build across the country, particularly in the capital Nairobi, where fans are gearing up to support the national team in what promises to be a memorable campaign on home soil.