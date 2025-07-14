Africa: Botswana Leave It Late to Down Tunisia in Wafcon Group B Thriller

Botswana struck a dramatic injury-time winner to edge Tunisia 2-1 in Casablanca on Sunday, but have to wait to discover if they have progressed to the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2025.

Despite the late heroics from Gaonyadiwe Ontlametse, the Mares' hopes of a top-two finish were dashed as Nigeria and Algeria played out a goalless draw in the group's other game, ensuring both advanced.

With both Botswana and Tunisia knowing only a win could offer any hope of reaching the last eight, the game at Stade Père Jégo began with urgency.

Tunisia broke the deadlock early through Yesmin Khanchouch, who capitalised on a loose ball in the box to finish calmly and hand the Carthage Eagles a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute -- their first goal of the tournament.

Botswana responded with sustained pressure in the second half, and their efforts were rewarded when Lesego Radiakanyo drilled home the equaliser from close range in the 66th minute following a neat layoff from Mokgabo Thanda.

The final stages were frantic as both sides chased a decisive goal. Tunisia pushed forward in numbers, with Sabrine Ellouzi and Samia Aouni both testing goalkeeper Sedilame Boseja, who stood firm throughout.

At the other end, Refilwe Tholakele's pace on the break caused problems for the North Africans.

As the match ticked into stoppage time, Botswana snatched the winner in the 95th minute. Tholakele surged down the right and whipped in a dangerous cross that Ontlametse met with precision, steering the ball past Soulayma Jebrani and sparking wild celebrations on the Botswana bench.

However, the joy was short-lived. With Nigeria and Algeria sharing the spoils in a 0-0 draw, Botswana's tally of three points proved insufficient to break into the top two, leaving them third in Group B and have to wait to see if they have secured one of the best third placed teams.

Tunisia, who ended bottom of the group with just a solitary point, exit the competition without a win, continuing their struggle to make a lasting impact on the continental stage.