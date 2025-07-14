Africa: Tanzania Step Up CHAN 2024 Preparations With Training Camp in Egypt

Tanzania's national team, the Taifa Stars, are in the final stages of their preparations for the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 with an intensive training camp in Ismailia, Egypt.

The East African side, who will co-host the competition alongside Uganda and Kenya, have been in North Africa for four days as they fine-tune their squad ahead of their third appearance at the continental tournament reserved for locally based players.

Defender Mohammed 'Tshabalala' Hussein says the team is aware of the expectations that come with playing on home soil.

"So far the preparations have been good and the focus is on ensuring that we are in the best shape for the tournament," he said.

"We are playing at home and we know the responsibility that comes with donning the national jersey. We are determined to do well in front of our home fans."

He added: "The players are really working hard in this camp because our ambition is to build a team that will fight for the badge, fight for the country in unity. This is a big competition and we have to be in the best shape."

Tanzania have been drawn in a competitive Group B that includes Burkina Faso, Madagascar, Mauritania, and Central African Republic.

The closed camp in Ismailia is expected to enhance team chemistry and focus as they prepare for a challenging group.

Defender Dickson Job believes the Taifa Stars have what it takes to go all the way.

"Our ambition is to win the tournament," said Job.

"We know how tough this competition is and we believe if we prepare in the best way possible, and ensure everyone is focused, we will get good results. This is a chance for us as players to show what we can do on the international stage."

Tanzania are yet to progress beyond the group stages in their previous two CHAN appearances, in 2019 and 2020.

However, with the backing of home fans and a strong build-up, they are optimistic of making history by reaching the knockout rounds for the first time.