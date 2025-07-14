Africa: South Africa Set Sights On Quarterfinals, Tanzania Desperate

Like a river finding its course after a dry season, things are starting to take shape at the ongoing TotalEnergies WAFCON 2024 in Morocco. Nine-time record winners Nigeria have booked their place in the quarterfinals and to fall in line, the reigning champions South Africa want to continue controlling their destiny. No surprises.

On seven occasions when the Banyana Banyana have started the WAFCON with a win, they have gone on to win the second match five times including in 2000, 2006, 2008, 2018 and 2022. Head coach Dr Desiree Ellis wants to qualify for the last eight as early as possible. She was in charge in the last two editions.

Backed by history

The last time South Africa lost a group stage game was in 2016; a 0-1 loss to hosts Cameroon with Ellis holding an enviable record of 10 wins in 12 WAFCON games including two draws. Winning is in her DNA. She has mastered the art of crossing the line when called upon.

"We have to stick to what we are good at because physically many teams are bigger than us. We want to take more chances when we are in the final third. We did that against Ghana but that was the first game. We are going to stick to our strengths - the way we move the ball around, the pace that we have," Ellis spelt out her team's intentions.

Against a team that they physically can match, the former South African captain cum coach wants her side to focus on what works for them. "Tanzania have some physicality in their side. We still have to play compact. We are used to it - playing against teams that are bigger than us. Clara [Luvanga] is big and a couple of other players," she pointed out in detail.

Luvanga, who is not only an aerial threat but also a size nightmare for opponents, has struggled for fitness and will face a late test before she can be considered for team selection on Friday against the defending champions. Seen limping at all training sessions this week in Saidia, the Al Nassr superstar who is yearning to play her first WAFCON has been left frustrated visibly.

For Ellis, a fully fit side has left her in high spirits and hoping to get a second victory that will be enough to book a last eight slot with the possibility of finishing as table leaders.

Chasing a clean sheet will be another item on the defending champions' list that they will not mind ticking. Goal of the WAFCON 2022 Andile Dlamini aka 'Sticks' who recorded an impressive five saves against Ghana - her highest in a WAFCON match will be hoping to keep a fifth tournament clean sheet.

South African defender Lebohang Ramalepe said, "To be honest, it is going to be a tough one. We have played them before and we know that in this competition, they need a win to keep them in the run to get out of the group stages. As a team, we shall stick to our game plan. I know Tanzania. I have played against half of them at Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Women's Champions League. We know each other."

'Long time', no see

The opening 0-1 loss to Mali felt like an eternity to the Twiga Stars who really missed their leader - pitch general Opa Clement. A rare talent, whose relationship with the ball feels heavenly as if she was sent on earth to find gaps on a football pitch, score and/or assist.

Her movement on the field not only gives hope to her teammates but to the entire coaching staff, fans back home and across the world. The Mexican-based Clement, who features for Juarez, missed the opener because of suspension but has been declared available for the matchup against South Africa.

"Opa [Clement] brings a different dimension to the way that they play. She probably would have finished a couple of chances if she was in the game [against Mali]. We are aware of that. Clara [Luvanga] brings a lot of pace too. We have to be a little bit more defensively organized," Ellis insisted.

Clement, who will be making her WAFCON debut, is looking forward to this iconic moment. "We are ready as a team and for me personally, this means a lot to me. I can't wait to get onto the pitch and together with my teammates, show what we can do," she says firmly.

Tanzania head coach Bakari Shime admitted that they are under pressure after the result of the first game but says they have picked themselves up and are ready for the challenge ahead. "We know that these are the defending champions. They are more organized than us. And because of that, we have to take extra care in this game. We will organize ourselves well in the midfield and be ready to attack the best team in Africa."

Veteran midfielder Anastazia Katunzi (left hamstring concerns) as well as dependable forward Stumai Abdallah (stomach discomfort) sat out of Thursday's training but Shime is hopeful that they will be available against South Africa.

This will be the first time that Tanzania will come up against a defending champion and yet this tie presents an opportunity for the Twiga Stars to open their WAFCON goal scoring account. In their second appearance at the continental showpiece, the first back in 2010, Tanzania are yet to find the back of the net. Six of the nine goals they have conceded at the finals have come in the first half and this is something that Shime wants to categorically avoid.