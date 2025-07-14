Africa: Zambia - DR Congo - a Clash of Opposing Ambitions to Close Group a

Zambia and DR Congo are preparing to face each other for the first time in the finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). This duel, scheduled for Saturday evening at the El Bachir Stadium in Mohammedia (8:00 pm local time), will be the final game of Group A. For the Copper Queens, the stakes are clear: secure their spot in the quarterfinals and, if possible, finish first. For the Congolese, it is all about securing their first victory.

Zambia full of confidence

The Copper Queens are approaching this match with confidence. "We are ready. We want to finish top of the group. The match against DR Congo is an opportunity to conclude this first chapter in this competition," said coach Nora Häuptle at a press conference.

The stunning 3-2 victory against Senegal, achieved after coming from behind, reinforced their confidence: "We got off to a poor start, but the next 70 minutes were very solid. Our transitions hurt."

This is the first time Zambia has won a WAFCON match after conceding the opening goal. They also have a six-match unbeaten run in the group stage (three wins, three draws). It is worth noting that Zambia has never lost their third group match in the final phase.

DR Congo: Progress to be solidified

"We're still in the race to win a match and go out with honours," insisted coach Hervé Happy. Despite the two defeats, the Congolese coach emphasized the progress made: "Against Morocco, the spirit and organization were very good. We showed that the team is capable of producing good play." Tactically, the switch to a 3-5-2 formation with a low block seems to have stabilized the team: "We're able to attack very quickly on the counterattack, thanks to the speed of our forwards." The downside remains the defense, with six goals conceded in two matches.

Managing Absences in Zambia

Grace Chanda's suspension is a blow. "She's an exceptional player, but she's coming back from a long-term injury. Missing this match will allow her to recover," Häuptle clarified. Mata Tembo, back, should provide defensive solidity.

A Contrasting Style

Zambia plays a game of rapid transitions, relying on the verticality and explosiveness of their attacking leaders. The DRC, for their part, seek to defend as a block and surprise on the counterattack. Häuptle is wary: "DR Congo have robust forwards and skilled midfielders. They're a team on the rise."

The stakes of the match

For Zambia: first place in the group is within reach. A win combined with a draw for Morocco would see them finish top. A draw could be enough to qualify, but with the risk of finishing second.

For the DRC: even without hope of qualifying, the goal is to finish on a positive note, avoid a third defeat, and above all, send a strong message: the team is progressing, and the future is full of hope.

This third matchday of Group A promises a clash between Zambian confidence and Congolese pride. While the standings clearly favour the Copper Queens, the DRC have shown that they are capable of responding and delivering uninhibited football. This is what the Mohammedia crowd expects: a final act played with intensity and dignity between two neighbouring countries.