Africa: In Mohammedia, Zambia and DR Congo Sang in Unison

Inside the El Bachir Stadium for the final night of competition in this TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON 2024, the supporters of Zambia and the DR Congo offered a rare moment: a football match transcended by a breathtaking community. And at the heart of this magical evening, a flash of lightning. Rachael Kundananji's goal in the ninth minute. A world-class effort, in a setting transformed into a volcano of sound.

One goal, one roar

The match had not yet found its rhythm when the Zambian striker was already striking. In the ninth minute, from a direct free kick slipped by the woman Zambian fans nicknamed "Kunda," Rachael Kundananji left Congolese goalkeeper Ruth Kashala no chance. 1-0 for Zambia.

"It's a goal she knows how to score," Zambian coach Nora Häuptle commented after the match. "She only needs half a second. I'm proud of the way she carries the team, always with such simplicity, such efficiency, and above all, such energy."

The goal instantly awakened the green and orange stands at the South Bend. The Zambian supporters, who came in large numbers with flags, drums, and vuvuzelas, made the stands shake. "Chipolopolo, Chipolopolo, Zambia ni moto moto!" (Zambia is fire, fire!) they shouted in unison in Kiswahili.

The Congolese people responded: drums, faith, and Lingala

But the DR Congo fans were not to be outdone. Dressed in red, blue, and yellow, the Congolese had also prepared their own score. And they responded with remarkable collective power, resuming the chants with drums and vuvuzelas.

"Congo na biso, tokolinga yo seko!" (Our Congo, we will always love you!)

"Fimbo na fimbo!" (Blow for blow!) The words resonated loudly, carried by hundreds of passionate chests. The stands seemed to echo each other from one corner to the next, in a musical duel paralleling the battle on the pitch between two neighbouring countries.

On the pitch, the Leopardesses tried to respond. Thanks to the power of Naomie Kaba Kaba and the technique of Merveille Kanjinga, the Congolese women finished the first half dominating possession, but without managing to truly trouble Petronela Musole.

A tense second half, carried by the stands

After the break, the tension was visible. Zambia, firmly defending their lead. Kundananji dropped back to create gaps, while the midfield of Ireen Lungu and Racheal Nachula closed off the spaces.

The Congolese women kept putting pressure on Zambia. And the chants continued: "Tokolanda yo Congo!" (We'll follow you, Congo!). In the Leopardesses block, the women danced, the men clapped. It was a party nonetheless, even if the scoreboard refused to budge.

In the 68th minute, the Congolese team's best chance came: a long-range shot from Olga Massombo, deflected for a corner by a beautiful volley from Petronella Musole. The Congolese bench rose as one. But the equalizer still did not come.

Nora Häuptle: "We were united, and that's the key"

After the match, Nora Häuptle wore a wry smile. Her team did not fully control the match, but they won with determination and qualified for the quarterfinals.

"What I liked was the discipline. We knew the DR Congo would push, and we defended as a team. Rachael was decisive, but the whole team held firm. And above all: what support from our fans today! It was like playing in Lusaka."

The usually discreet Swiss coach did not hide her emotion at the spectacle in the stands: "I've never seen such an atmosphere in El Bachir. Seeing our supporters and those of the DR Congo responding to each other with music, with so much respect... That's also what this WAFCON is all about. A source of pride for all of us."

Hervé Happy: "We lost on a minor detail."

On the Congolese side, frustration mixed with dignity. Hervé Happy, the Leopardess' coach, regretted the lack of realism but praised his players' spirit: "It's a match we mustn't lose. But we conceded an early goal and chased the score. Our girls gave everything they had. I remember their desire, audacity, and courage." Asked about the exceptional atmosphere, Happy cracked a smile: "It was exceptional. The fans carried us. I heard chants I hadn't heard since the stadiums of Kinshasa... That's Congo. Even in defeat, we sing. And I'm sure we'll come back stronger."

El Bachir's Best Night

In this Mohammedia stadium, the site of several Group A matches, the duel between Zambia and the DRC will remain the emotional highlight of the tournament. Not for the scoreline, but for what happened around it.

Supporters from both sides stayed long after the final whistle. They exchanged chants, smiles, dances, and even selfies with the players. Some impromptu mixed circles around the main stand. "Tonight, I saw the Africa I love," summarized Joëlle, a Congolese student living in Casablanca. "Sisters, brothers, songs, and football. It wasn't just a match. It was a celebration."

And as the floodlights slowly dimmed on the El Bachir Stadium, the voices continued to resonate. One goal was enough. But that night in El Bachir, an entire stadium won. Gaining in intensity, in volume, in pure emotion. In the stands, Zambia and DR Congo traded blows, chants against drums, smiles against silence. On the pitch, Kundananji struck, and the Copper Queens held on. The score remains fixed, but the memory is full.