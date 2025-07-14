Africa: CAF and TotalEnergies Celebrate Youth Talent With Unforgettable Opportunity for CAF African Schools Football Championship - Players of the Competition

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF), in partnership with multi-energy company TotalEnergies, is proud to announce a special recognition for the two standout performers from the CAF African Schools Football Championship Continental Final 2024/2025, held on April 26, 2025, in Accra, Ghana.

Jennifer Awuku (Ghana) and Souleymane Commissaire Faye (Senegal), awarded Players of the Competition, will be honoured with a once-in-a-lifetime experience: an invitation to serve as Ball Kids at the Final of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, scheduled for January 18, 2026.

This initiative reflects CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe's vision for the holistic development of African youth, offering not only competitive platforms but also cultural exchange opportunities that empower and inspire the next generation of African leaders on and off the pitch.

It also demonstrates TotalEnergies's drive, as a long-standing partner of CAF, to activate its African football sponsorship platform as a lever for young people to reveal their potential.

As part of their prize:

The winners will travel to Morocco with a legal guardian, with all travel and accommodation covered.

They will take part in exclusive developmental and cultural activities during their stay, made possible through the support of TotalEnergies.

Their journeys will be featured in digital content across CAF and TotalEnergies platforms, celebrating their stories and inspiring other young talents across the continent.

CAF General Secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba highlighted the broader impact of the initiative: "This is more than a reward - it's an investment in the future of African football. Through meaningful opportunities like this, we are giving our youth a global stage, encouraging ambition, and cultivating cross-cultural understanding that goes far beyond the game."

Martin Bertran, Vice President, Brand, Advertising & Sponsorship at TotalEnergies, emphasized the company's ongoing commitment to celebrating African talent: "TotalEnergies is proud to have extended its major partnership with CAF and to associate its brand to CAF African Schools Football Championship across the continent. Proposing a unique experience for both Players of the Competition in Morocco as part of the TotalEnergies Ball Kids programme is a first contribution, and we will be determined to keep adding value as the 2025/2026 season will unroll."

On top of this initiative, during the CAF African Schools Football Championship 2024/2025 final in Accra, Ghana, TotalEnergies also hosted a digital content creation workshop, aimed at training and equipping 8 young boys and girls to cover the final games for CAF and TotalEnergies social media accounts.

This announcement represents yet another step in CAF's mission to uplift African youth through football, blending football, education, leadership, and cultural exchange.

Further Enquiries:

communications@cafonline.com

CAF | Communication Department