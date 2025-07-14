Africa: CAF Player-Centric Workshops - Empowering Women Footballers On the Side of Wafcon 2024

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), in collaboration with FIFPro, is conducting player-focused educational workshops as part of the legacy activities for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2024 (WAFCON).

The initiative, which kicked off on 1st July 2025, with FIFPro representatives and CAF Women's Football Development officials meeting with each team in their respective venues. These 90-minute sessions are designed to provide players with essential knowledge about their rights, health, and safeguarding, empowering them to make informed decisions and lead professional football careers with confidence.

"This workshop aims to empower players with knowledge of their rights and give them an opportunity to be part of the conversation. WAFCON is not just a competition--it's a platform for players to showcase their talent, get scouted, and build their careers. We want them to know where they can access support if they need it and equip them to lead professional football lives with knowledge, confidence, and the ability to make informed decisions. This collaboration between CAF and FIFPro reflects our shared commitment to supporting players both on and off the field. We believe that informed players are empowered players, and this program is an important step toward building a stronger, safer, and more professional future for women's football in Africa."

Workshop Objectives

The player-centric workshops will focus on:

Raising Awareness of Players' Rights: Educating players on legal, contractual, and workplace rights, and introducing FIFPro and players' unions.

Promoting Women's Health and Well-being: Providing guidance on ACL injury prevention, management, and understanding the impact of the menstrual cycle.

Strengthening Safeguarding Measures: Equipping players to identify, prevent, and report harassment, abuse, or unsafe environments.

Empowering Informed Decision-Making: Offering tools to support player career choices and overall well-being.

Supporting Professionalization: Reinforcing that empowered players contribute to a safer, more professional women's football environment in Africa.

Topics Covered

CAF Safeguarding Regulations

The Role and Work of FIFPro

Women's Health: ACL Injury Risks and Menstrual Health

Know Your Rights - What You're Entitled To as a Player