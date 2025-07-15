Sudan: White Nile State Government Reaches Agreement With Sudan Pile Company to Rehabilitate Several Roads

The White Nile State Government has reached an agreement with the Sudan Pile Company for Roads to maintain and rehabilitate several internal roads in Kosti and Rabak, and to construct new roads.

This came during a joint meeting held on Sunday by the Wali (governor) of White Nile State, Lt. Gen. Qamar El-Din Mohamed Fadl El-Mawla, with Sudan Pile Company for Roads and Bridges at the ministry's headquarters in Kosti.

The joint meeting with Sudan Pile Company discussed the vision for maintaining internal roads in the state and constructing new roads.

A company representative provided a detailed explanation of the projects implemented by Sudan Pile Company and the impediments facing the implementation of several contracts.

For her part, the Minister of Finance in the White Nile State affirmed her commitment to providing the necessary funding to complete maintenance of internal roads and implement new roads in all localities, in addition to implementing a number of agricultural roads to facilitate access to production areas.

Meanwhile, the Acting Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development, Engineer Youssef Ahmed Fadl Al-Mawla, stated that the meeting with Sudan Pile Roads and Bridges Company resulted in an agreement between the state government and the company to implement and pave the Cinema-Al-Souq Al-Shaabi-Al-Zariba Road in Kosti, the Ring Road in Rabak City from Al-Salam Roundabout, passing through the Rabak Cement Factory, and the Kasha Road linking the Khartoum National Road.

He announced the readiness of the technical and financial studies for these projects, and work will begin upon their signing. He indicated that Sudan Pile is ready for implementation.

Regarding some outstanding contracts with the company, it was agreed to form a committee to study these contracts and submit its recommendations to the Wali for consideration.