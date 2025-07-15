Sudan: Red Sea State Wali Receives UNHCR Delegation

The Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, Lt. Gen. Mustafa Mohamed Nour, met in his office on Sunday with a delegation from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), headed by the Director of the Regional Office for East Africa, Mamadou Diane Balde, the Deputy Representative of the High Commissioner for Refugees in Sudan, Abubakar Talib Jalloh, the Senior Policy Advisor at the Regional Office, and the accompanying delegation.

In a press statement, the Director of the Regional Office for East Africa, UNHCR, revealed that important meetings had been held with the Wali of the Red Sea State, thanking him and his government for hosting the refugees and providing them with appropriate conditions.

Mr. Diane Balde explained that there is a strong partnership between them in this area, indicating that the meeting, held at the Wali's office and attended by representatives from the Refugee Commission and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had positive outcomes.