Namibia: Govt to Revive Food and Cash for Work Programme to Address Poverty

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare says the Cabinet has approved the reinstatement of the Food and Cash for Work (FCFW) programme to empower the vulnerable.

Ngurare is also calling for the full operationalisation of all green schemes across Namibia to strengthen livelihoods and drive rural development.

The prime minister was speaking at the VaShambyu VaMuturu WaSingangera Cultural Festival on Saturday, hosted by the Shambyu Traditional Authority at Kayengona village.

He urged traditional leaders and councillors to therefore spearhead projects in their villages so that unemployed young people can participate and earn an income.

The programme, overseen by the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, provides short-term employment for unemployed, able-bodied adults and young people in rural communities in exchange for food or cash.

The programme, which forms part of the national rural development policy, aims to reduce poverty, build infrastructure, and enhance food security.

Ngurare said the government remains committed to ensuring every village in Namibia has access to essential services, including water, electricity, shelter, telecommunications, roads, schools, and clinics.

"We cannot speak about economic empowerment while ignoring those who live in rural areas and have the potential to contribute meaningfully," he said.

Reflecting on his time in the Swapo Party Youth League, the prime minister highlighted the importance of practical, common-sense economic empowerment.

"For 35 years, there has been a misconception that villages lack skills, but capacity exists.

"If people in villages have the ability and skills, there is no need to look elsewhere," he said.

Ngurare praised traditional leaders for their role in preserving indigenous knowledge, promoting social cohesion, and upholding cultural values that have sustained communities long before independence.

He encouraged the youth to embrace their heritage with pride.

"Our traditions are not just sources of strength and resilience - they are sources of inspiration. By engaging in our traditional arts, crafts, dances, and stories, young people will help preserve our culture and ensure our legacy continues."