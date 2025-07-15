Zimbabwe: DRC Nationals in Court for Smuggling Skin Bleaching Creams Into Zimbabwe

15 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

TWO men from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have appeared in court facing a charge of smuggling skin bleaching creams into Zimbabwe.

Accused persons, Aurora Mujinga (35) and Lolo Kapamba (45), appeared before the Chinhoyi Magistrates' Court, where they were convicted of the crime.

The pair was sentenced to pay a US$200 fine each or in default, spend the next four months in jail. In addition to the sentence, the contraband was forfeited to the State.

The prosecutor told the court that on June 29, 2025, at Chirundu One-Stop Border Post, the offenders unlawfully imported a significant quantity of various goods from Zambia into the country without the required permits.

Court heard that at around 6pm on the same day, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) received a tip-off that there were smuggled goods aboard a CAG bus parked at the Chirundu bus terminus.

The cops proceeded to the rank and directed the bus to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) Chirundu yard for a search.

During the search, three bags were found containing a variety of items, including bleaching products namely CT Plus, Lemon Plus, Dema Clair, Mark Clear, Extra Clear, Infirm Clear, Princes Clear, and Coco Pulp, which are cosmetic or medicinal creams/liquids.

The duo claimed to have purchased the goods in Zambia but could not produce any customs documentation to prove declaration to ZIMRA customs leading to their arrest. The following day, the recovered goods were seized by authorities.

In passing sentence, the magistrate noted that the defendants had shown disregard for the law and the potential harm caused by the products. However, considering they were first offenders and had pleaded guilty, the court decided to impose a fine.

