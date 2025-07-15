Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Grieves Fans Killed On Way to Edmonton Show

Musician Jah Prayzah is mourning the loss of two young fans who died in a tragic car crash while on their way to attend his concert in Edmonton, Canada.

The victims identified as Anotida Maziriri and Edmore Mafuwe, were involved in a fatal road accident late Saturday night.

They had reportedly travelled a long distance in anticipation of attending Jah Prayzah's performance part of his ongoing Ndini Mukudzei World Tour.

In an emotional statement, the award-winning artist expressed profound sorrow over the news.

"I have been pained after receiving the news. I have learnt of the passing of two young fans of mine Anotida Maziriri and Edmore Mafuwe who lost their lives in a tragic car accident while on their way to one of our shows," said Jah Prayzah.

"They had travelled far, simply to share a few hours of music and connection with us. To think they never made it to that moment hurts in a way I cannot explain."

Jah Prayzah who is currently performing across North America said he was mourning alongside the families of the deceased and promised to personally extend his condolences upon returning to Zimbabwe.

"A journey that was planned to create only good memories became a journey that only left us with grief. To their families may you be comforted. It is my prayer that God comforts you in these difficult moments. When we return to Zimbabwe, I will also personally pass by and extend my condolences," he said