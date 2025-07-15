Sudan: Armed Struggle Movements' Joint Force Confirms Major Achievements in Umm Sumaima Battle

14 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

El-Fashir, July 14, 2025 (SUNA) - The Joint Force of Armed Struggle Movements has confirmed that, as part of the progress of military operations in the Battle of Umm Sumaima, and in continuation of its statement issued on Sunday, it has achieved major accomplishments, including the capture of (102) heavily armored military vehicles belonging to the militia, and (11) 23 mm cannons. It also eliminated more than (300) militia elements, and arrested more than (25) militia members.

According to its military statement issued on Monday, by the force's official spokesman, Colonel Ahmed Hussein Mustafa, the Joint Force offered its condolences to the souls of the righteous martyrs from the armed forces, the Joint Force, Al-Bara'a Bin Malik Battalion, and all the struggling factions, stressing that they are more honorable than all of us, having sacrificed their lives for the homeland.

The Joint Force reiterated its pledge that it will not tolerate any reluctance in confronting the militia, will strike with an iron fist, and will continue its operations on all fronts according to established plans. It will also continue to secure the region and eliminate any threats.

