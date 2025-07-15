Uganda: Big Promises, Bitter Rivalries As Bukoto South Gears Up for a High-Stakes 2026 Election

With the 2026 general elections fast approaching, political temperatures are rising in Bukoto South, Lwengo District, where a fiercely contested race is taking shape to replace--or retain--incumbent MP Twaha Kagabo.

Known for its vibrant and often unpredictable political landscape, Bukoto South has become a battleground of campaign posters, slogans, and public rallies, particularly in urban centres like Kiwangala.

Aspirants from across the political spectrum are now scrambling to build grassroots support in a race that promises to be one of the district's most defining contests.

Carved out of Masaka in 2010, Lwengo District is home to nearly 300,000 residents, divided among 10 sub-counties and three parliamentary constituencies: Bukoto Midwest, represented by Isaac Ssejoba; Bukoto West by Geoffrey Kayemba Ssentayi; and Bukoto South, currently held by Dr Kagabo.

Dr. Kagabo, who was elected on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket in 2021, has since shifted allegiance to Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) and is now eyeing the ruling NRM party ticket.

But he faces stiff competition from former MP Hajj Muyanja Mbabaali and current Masaka regional Emyooga coordinator Gonzaga Muteesasira--both of whom are also seeking the NRM flag.

Despite sharing a party, tensions between the aspirants have boiled over. Muteesasira has accused his rivals of turning the race into a personal grudge match.

"This shows that even within our own party, fairness can't be taken for granted," Muteesasira said. "If things go wrong, I will not hesitate to run as an independent."

Kagabo and Mbabaali have both defended their records, insisting they have the experience and political capital to carry the NRM banner and deliver for the people of Bukoto South.

Meanwhile, in the opposition camp, the NUP has yet to conclude its internal vetting process.

But contenders like Kizza Hakimu Sawula--a Lord Councillor in Kampala--and human rights advocate Julius Ssentamu have already gained momentum.

Hakimu, however, issued a word of caution about the integrity of the party process.

"If I am not given the party card, I will reconsider contesting altogether. I believe in running with integrity, not by force," he said.

Beyond party rivalries, the electorate in Bukoto South faces a range of pressing issues--poor road infrastructure, limited access to clean water, deteriorating public services, and rising poverty.

Each candidate has promised to tackle these problems, but voters remain skeptical after years of unmet pledges.

"What kind of leader do the people of Bukoto really want?" asked a local elder, reflecting on the legacies of former MPs like ex-Finance Minister Gerald Sendawula and long-serving DP stalwart Joseph Birekerawo, both remembered for their commitment to public service.

With under a year left to the elections, the choice now lies with the people of Bukoto South.

"Whoever is elected must not just speak, but deliver for the people," said Musa Katamba, a youth from Kiwangala, echoing a common sentiment among the constituency's young voters.

Whether the next MP can turn promises into action remains to be seen--but one thing is clear: Bukoto South is ready for a decisive political reckoning.