Uganda: Six Line Up to Unseat Bunyole East MP Mutebuli

As the NRM primary elections draw near, Bunyole East in Butaleja District has become one of the most hotly contested constituencies, with six candidates lining up to oust incumbent Member of Parliament Yusuf Mutebuli.

The challengers accuse him of neglecting voters and failing to fulfill key campaign promises during his five-year term.

The lineup includes former MP Moses Musamba Nagwomu, Bonnie Muyagu, Ronald Mutego, Yusia Mwesi, and Faustine Mutabazi.

In a symbolic show of unity, the group recently held a joint rally in Butaleja, sharpening their criticism of Mutebuli's tenure and calling for renewed leadership.

"There is a huge gap between the MP and the electorate," said Bonnie Muyagu. "Once people go to Parliament, they don't come back to consult the people -- the incumbent has failed to do that."

Ronald Mutego pledged to prioritize poverty reduction and household income, pointing to what he described as deepening economic hardship in Bunyole East.

"Our people are really struggling. That will be my major focus once I'm in Parliament," he said.

Mutebuli, who entered Parliament in 2021 after unseating Moses Nagwomu, is being held to account for a series of unfulfilled pledges.

Among them were commitments to boost local livelihoods, improve education standards, and install television sets in every trading centre to allow constituents to follow parliamentary proceedings -- none of which have materialized.

Nagwomu, who once held the seat, criticised Mutebuli for halting community incentive programs.

"When I was MP, I used to reward top-performing pupils to encourage academic excellence. All that stopped," he said.

"The health centers are the same as I left them."

Under growing pressure, Mutebuli conceded that some promises had not been met, but argued that those gaps justify his push for a second term.

"I've told my people that whatever I haven't done is the reason I want to go back -- to finish it," he said. "If I had accomplished everything, what would take me back again?"

He also defended himself by blaming time constraints, arguing that five years is too short to solve decades-long problems.

"I have explained that the issue of roads and water is being addressed. Let them be patient," Mutebuli said.

His campaigns are now heavily guarded, as tensions in the constituency rise ahead of the Thursday, July 17 primaries.

Political observers note that Bunyole East has never returned a legislator for two consecutive terms -- a precedent Mutebuli hopes to break, even as he faces the largest field of opponents yet.

The voters, who hold the final verdict, will decide whether promises made are enough -- or whether promises broken weigh heavier.