Uganda: Over 1,500 Passports Uncollected At Internal Affairs Ministry

More than 1,500 passports remain uncollected at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, raising concern among Ugandans whose travel plans may be in jeopardy.

According to ministry spokesperson Simon Peter Mundeyi, the unclaimed documents were returned from various Ugandan embassies abroad and include passports with valid visas to destinations such as the United Kingdom and Canada.

"We are calling upon all individuals who applied for passports and have not yet received them to visit the Ministry and check," Mundeyi said.

"Some of these documents even have approved visas, and delays in collection could lead to missed travel dates or opportunities."

The backlog is reportedly affecting the ministry's ability to process new applications and deliver passports on time.

Officials say the situation also puts unnecessary strain on embassy operations abroad, where storage space and handling of returned documents are limited.

Mundeyi emphasized that efforts are underway to streamline the collection process, including improved communication with applicants and embassies.

"We are working to ensure these passports get to their rightful owners quickly," he added. "But we also need the public to be proactive in following up on their applications."

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has urged all concerned individuals--particularly those who applied through foreign missions or have been waiting for extended periods--to check with the Passport Office in Kampala or use the official tracking platforms to verify the status of their documents.