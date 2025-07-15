Uganda: Politicians Without Party Tickets Urged to Plan Ahead of 2026 Elections

As political party primaries draw near, politicians anticipating rejection in the ticketing process are being urged to prepare alternative strategies ahead of Uganda's 2026 general elections.

Securing a party flag, particularly from dominant parties like the National Resistance Movement (NRM) or the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), remains a key milestone for aspirants.

However, political analysts warn that failure to win a ticket should not signal the end of the road.

"Politicians who are denied party tickets need to be strategic and think ahead," said a political analyst.

"They must focus on building their personal brand, mobilizing their supporters, and exploring viable alternatives."

Some politicians are already considering running as independents if they are edged out during primaries.

"If I don't get the party ticket, I'll explore standing as an independent. I've built a strong connection with my constituents, and I'm confident I can still win," one aspirant told this publication.

Another politician emphasized the importance of grassroots mobilisation. "I've been working tirelessly at the grassroots level. With or without the party ticket, I believe I can rally support and make it through the general election," the politician said.

Strategic alliances are also being explored as fallback options. Forming coalitions with other politicians or joining ideologically aligned smaller parties could help rejected aspirants remain relevant.

"I'm ready to partner with other politicians or parties that share my vision," another hopeful noted. "This will strengthen my campaign and broaden my base."

As the NRM primaries approach, the stakes are high, especially in regions where internal party competition is intense. Some candidates have already begun quietly assembling campaign teams in anticipation of running independently.

"I will begin preparing for the general elections right after the primaries," one politician revealed.

"That includes fundraising, refining my message, and organizing my supporters on the ground."

Analysts argue that while party endorsement is helpful, voter loyalty to individual candidates--especially at the local level--can outweigh party affiliation, particularly where incumbents or long-time mobilizers are denied tickets.

With the 2026 elections shaping up to be highly competitive, aspirants are being advised to remain flexible, proactive, and focused on maintaining voter trust--regardless of the party outcome.