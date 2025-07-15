Kenya: E-Filing System Failure Prompts Judiciary to Direct Court Users to Email

14 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Judiciary has advised court users to file urgent and time-bound cases via email as its e-Filing system continues to experience intermittent outages, disrupting access to digital legal services.

In a statement issued on Monday, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya confirmed that the Judiciary's digital infrastructure had encountered external interference beginning July 10, affecting the availability of the eFiling platform and the Cause List portal.

Although the Judiciary partially restored services on Sunday, July 13, fresh disruptions on Monday morning prompted it to direct litigants and advocates to use alternative channels to ensure continued access to justice.

"As of July 14 at 11:00 AM, the Causelist Portal is fully accessible via https://causelist.court.go.ke," read a public notice issued by the Judiciary.

"However, the eFiling System continues to experience intermittent outages. Our technical team is actively addressing the issue and working to restore full functionality."

To mitigate the impact of the disruption, the Judiciary provided alternative mechanisms for court users to submit urgent applications.

So far, Mokaya said the Judiciary had received 282 applications under certificates of urgency and other time-bound pleadings via email which were under processing.

Additionally, the Judiciary received and processed 2,256 criminal cases during the affected period.

For urgent matters, the Judiciary advised users to email their filings directly to the respective court station and copy registrarautomation@court.go.ke and registrarautomation@gmail.com.

Users with challenges can reach technical support by emailing ictdirectorate@court.go.ke.

The Judiciary emphasized its commitment to justice despite the disruptions, assuring court users of efforts to stabilize the system.

"We remain committed to ensuring uninterrupted access to justice and thank all court users for their continued patience, cooperation, and understanding," Mokaya said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.