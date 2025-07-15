Rwanda: Govt Seeks to Curb Annual Loss of 27 Million Tonnes of Fertile Soil

The government is stepping up efforts to prevent the annual loss of 27 million tonnes of fertile soil through the adoption of agroecology techniques, according to Patrick Karangwa, Director General of Agriculture Modernisation at the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI).

The country loses 25 tonnes of topsoil per hectare every year, and the total area at risk is over one million hectares, according to studies.

Over 22,000 tonnes of maize and 15,000 tonnes of beans are estimated to be lost every season due to severe erosion.

The agroecology technique needed to curb such loss is an approach to farming and food systems that focuses on creating sustainable, resilient, and environmentally friendly food production.

Karangwa said agroecology has been taken into account in the implementation of the Fifth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA 5).

"The problem of soil degradation causes massive economic losses every year. Recognising these challenges and their impact on Rwanda's food security, the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, with the help of various stakeholders, has developed a strategic plan called PSTA 5. This plan focuses on transforming agriculture to build resilient and sustainable food systems," he said.

Key elements of PSTA 5 include modernising agriculture, adapting to climate change, improving markets and post-harvest systems, and strengthening the overall food system infrastructure.

"Collaboration among all stakeholders is critical because the estimated cost of around Rwf6.4 trillion is beyond what the public sector can cover alone to implement PSTA 5. Agroecology plays a central role in this strategy as it promotes efficient use of resources to build resilient food systems," he noted.

He cited agroforestry, terraces, and mixing chemical fertilisers with organic fertilisers among priorities under PSTA 5 to curb soil erosion.

"Chemical fertilisers should be used in soil with organic matter, terraces, agroforestry, among others," he noted.

Rwanda is increasingly impacted by climate change shocks, with 1.1 million hectares at risk of soil erosion, of which 867,000 hectares are inadequately protected.

PSTA 5 builds on the revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) and the revised Green Growth and Climate Resilience Strategy (GGCRS) to protect vulnerable agricultural land.

Rwanda Climate Change and Development Network (RCCDN) Coordinator, Faustin Vuningoma, said that there is a need for raising awareness on the benefits of agroecology countrywide.

"We have to promote active involvement of youth and women in agroecology for sustainable food systems, engage the private sector in agroecology opportunities, create advocacy based on evidence from farmer-centred research, innovation, and technology, and create a road map plan for the National Agroecology Strategy in Rwanda. Agroecology increases food production and environmental protection," he noted.

Rwanda is actively developing a National Agroecology Strategy as part of its broader efforts to transform its food systems and achieve sustainable development.

The strategy, which is still under development, aims to guide the country towards a more resilient, productive, and equitable food system by promoting agroecological practices across various sectors.

"The eroded soil never comes back. Our land is hilly and therefore poor agricultural practices cause erosion. Overuse of chemical fertilisers facilitates soil degradation due to lack of use of organic manure. Soil is easily washed away. More terraces are needed in addition to prioritising organic manure," he explained.

Some of the agroecology practices include combining crop and livestock farming on the same land, agroforestry, biological pest control, intercropping, organic fertilisers, and crop rotation.

Million Belay, the co-founder and General Coordinator of the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA), said: "Agroecology is the best adaptation strategy for Africa because it addresses soil health, water use, and biodiversity. We advocate for agroecology to be included in national climate plans."

Lise Chantal Dusabe, Executive Secretary of the Rwanda Organic Agricultural Movement (ROAM), an umbrella organisation for individuals and entities engaged in agroecology and organic agriculture and related activities in Rwanda, said organic crops' produce attracts better prices for exporters on the international market.

"We are connecting organic farmers to markets. Agroecology, which promotes organic farming, protects biodiversity and prevents soil erosion, besides increasing food production," she said.