Kenya: Matiang'i Dismisses Raila's Inter-Generational Conclave Proposal

Nairobi — Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has dismissed Orange Democratic Leader leader Raila Odinga's recent proposal for an inter-generational conclave, branding it a repetitive and ineffective attempt at resolving the growing youth unrest gripping the country particularly among Gen-Zs.

Speaking during a live interview on K24, Matiang'i criticized the idea as part of a "pattern of failed dialogue cycles," arguing that Kenyan youth are not calling for mere conversations but are demanding meaningful reforms.

"We must be very careful as a people and a nation. We are soon becoming a joke," he said.

The 2027 presidential hopeful emphasized that the country is at a pivotal moment and must seize the opportunity to ask hard questions and craft honest, lasting solutions.

"We have a challenge in this country and there is no future without truthfulness. We must be honest with one another and face the challenges of our country head-on. This lying to each other, saying things that are essentially convenient and things that people want to hear is not going to solve our problems," he said.

Matiang'i blamed poor leadership decisions for much of the country's current crisis and expressed skepticism about another round of dialogue forums, reminiscent of previous meetings like those held at Bomas of Kenya.

"Every Kenyan has six representatives at various levels who have failed to listen and solve their problems. How then will we start another cycle of dialogue meetings like the one we had at Bomas, why can't we just have some work done?" he questioned.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further dismissed the notion that a special council or forum is needed to address the issues raised by protesting youth.

"What Kenyans and Gen Z are asking is a straightforward question. Do you need a council to resolve those issues? That is another con game," he said, warning that such distractions only delay action until the next election cycle.

Matiang'i also said he would not participate in any such forum, even if personally invited by President William Ruto.

"What will he listen to from me if he is not listening to the people? There is nothing new," he declared.

His remarks come amid growing political pressure on the government to respond to widespread demands for accountability and reforms in governance.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga recently proposed the formation of a national inter-generational conclave aimed at setting a new, inclusive direction for the country.

According to Odinga, the forum would bring together 40 carefully selected representatives from across all 47 counties to reflect diverse voices and guide the nation toward meaningful reforms.