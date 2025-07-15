Egypt: FM Praises Strategic, Comprehensive Partnership Between Egypt, EU

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptians Abroad Badr Abdelatty praised the positive developments in Egypt-European Union (EU) relations, emphasizing the strategic and comprehensive partnership between the two sides.

He highlighted the recent approval by the European Parliament and the European Council of the second tranche of the EU's macro-financial assistance package to Egypt, valued at €4 billion, as a reflection of this partnership.

This came during Abdelatty's meeting on Monday, July 14th, 2025, with European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica, on the sidelines of the 5th Ministerial Meeting between EU Foreign Ministers and their Southern Neighborhood counterparts, held in Brussels.

Abdelatty said Egypt holds it as a priority to enhance economic, trade, and investment relations with the EU and to follow up on the outcomes of the EU-Egypt Investment Conference held in June 2024.

The meeting also featured a discussion on the upcoming Mediterranean Charter, which the EU plans to launch by the end of this year to promote political dialogue and stronger partnerships with Southern Mediterranean countries.

Additionally, he called for enhancing free trade by removing barriers to Egyptian exports entering European markets, establishing legal migration channels, and facilitating access to the European labor market.

He also stressed the need to work collectively toward de-escalating tensions in the region to foster peace and stability.