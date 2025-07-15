Kenya: Gachagua Opens DCP's First Satellite Office in Seattle

Nairobi — Former Deputy President and Democratic Change Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has inaugurated the party's first satellite office in the United States, anchored on bolstering his international outreach and diaspora engagement.

Gachagua who is on a two-month tour of the US in a post shared on his socials asserted that the newly established North Pacific Chapter Satellite Office, located in Seattle, aims to serve Kenyans living in the region by enhancing political participation.

Likewise, the office will assist in fostering community development and reinforcing ties between the diaspora and the party's leadership.

"This new office will strengthen our efforts, foster greater engagement, and bring our initiatives closer to the people of Seattle and the surrounding areas," said Gachagua.

According to the DCP leader, the launch marks a "new milestone" in the party's mission to build a stronger and more inclusive political movement, emphasizing the importance of incorporating the diaspora into Kenya's development and decision-making processes.

The Seattle office will function as a hub for organizing forums, offering support services, and facilitating direct communication between Kenyans abroad and DCP policymakers back home.

According to Gachagua, the expansion will not only deepen party support in the diaspora but also create new opportunities for Kenyans abroad to influence change at home.

The launch comes on the back of sustained political momentum back home in Kenya ahead of the 2027 general elections.