South Africa: Mother Charged with Murder of 11-Year-Old Son - South African News Briefs - July 15, 2025

Mother Charged with Murder of 11-Year-Old Son in Fleurhof

Tiffany Nicole Meek, the mother of 11-year-old Jayden-Leek Meek, has been charged with his murder following her arrest, reports SABC News. Her case was postponed after a brief appearance at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court in western Johannesburg. Jayden was reported missing on May 12th and was found the next morning, half-naked and unconscious on the staircase of their residential complex. He was declared dead shortly after arriving at Discovery Hospital. Community members in Fleurhof are devastated, with leader June Phillip expressing deep sadness and frustration. Meek has been charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice, inflicting grievous bodily harm, and obstructing the course of justice in connection with her son's death.

Cold Front to Sweep Across South Africa

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has said a cold front is on the cards for several parts of the country this week, particularly in the Western Cape, reports EWN. The province is set to experience scattered thunder showers and rain. Forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said that most provinces will experience colder temperatures, while warmer weather is expected only in the northern areas such as Musina and Upington. As the system moves eastward and exits the country by Friday, it will bring rainfall to central and eastern regions, including KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng.

Four Arrested in Limpopo for Alleged Initiation School Abduction

Limpopo police have arrested four suspects in connection with the apparent abduction of a 72-year-old elderly man to an initiation school, reports SABC News. Mathobela was forcibly taken to an initiation school in Ga-Mamatsha village near Polokwane. Mathobela claims he was assaulted and circumcised against his will before being rescued by Traditional Affairs authorities a day later. Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba confirmed that the suspects will appear in court soon.

Legal Expert Questions State's Appeal in Omotoso Case

A legal expert has cautioned that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) may face difficulties in its attempt to overturn the acquittal of controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso, reports EWN. The NPA has returned to the Gqeberha High Court seeking clarity on the reasons behind Omotoso's April acquittal on 30 charges, including rape and human trafficking, before approaching the Supreme Court of Appeal. Legal expert Melusi Xulu said that even if the NPA obtains clarity, the question of whether an appeal can succeed remains uncertain. The High Court is expected to deliver its decision on the matter.

