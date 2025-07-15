Namibia: Murder Accused Weeps in Court ...'I Am Not Guilty'

Tuutileni Miika, a 48-year-old former employee of Henning Crushers, has denied all five charges against him during his formal bail application in the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court last week.

The charges include the alleged murder of his former manager, John Myberg, attempted murder, theft, unlawful discharge of a firearm and assault by threat.

Miika, who became emotional and broke down in tears during his testimony, pleaded not guilty to all charges and insisted he had no intention of absconding.

The charges relate to a violent incident that occurred on 4 October 2024, during which Myberg was allegedly shot and killed, and another former supervisor, Johan Richter, was wounded.

Led in evidence by his lawyer, Miika described a history of alleged workplace discrimination, unsafe working conditions, and mistreatment by his superiors. He testified that tensions with his employer began in February 2023, following a dispute over working in hazardous conditions near overheated machinery and exposure to toxic black dust inside train carriages.

Miika told the court that he reported the unsafe working environment to the ministry of labour, a move he claims worsened his relationship with management. He alleged that he was later demoted to perform degrading tasks and subjected to racial insults by Myberg.

"I was accused wrongly, treated unfairly and called 'a black man' who disrespects white people," Miika said through tears. He added that he believed he was being pushed to resign through humiliation and harsh working conditions.

Despite the serious nature of the charges, Miika denied being a flight risk. He told the court that he has strong family ties, no foreign connections, and owns livestock which he uses to support his dependents.

"If I run, my family will suffer. I will not abscond because I know I am not guilty," he said.

The State, represented by prosecutor Tony Bock, opposed bail on the grounds of the seriousness of the charges, the strength of the State's case, the risk of absconding, and the interests of justice. The prosecution also argued that releasing the accused would undermine public confidence in the justice system.