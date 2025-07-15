South Africa: Mother Who Reported Son Missing Charged With His Murder

Tiffany Meek, 31, was arrested for allegedly murdering her son Jayden-Lee after telling police he was missing and helping the community look for the boy.

Neighbours say they helped search for the missing child, not knowing his own mother had allegedly killed him.

Tiffany Meek, 31, cried non-stop as she appeared in court at the Roodepoort Magistrate Court for allegedly murdering her son, Jayden-Lee Meek.

According to Gauteng police, the mother of the dead 11-year-old told them he was missing about two hours before midnight. On 13 May, his hurt body was found just a few metres away from the door of their Fleurhof flat.

In a statement, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a "close relative" was arrested for the suspected murder of the Grade 6 learner. This left dozens of Fleurhof community members shocked when they found out it was his mother.

Tshepiso Seratho, a community member, said she was left speechless when she saw Tiffany in court because she was among them as they looked for Jayden-Lee.

"When we heard that Jayden-Lee was missing, we left our homes in big numbers to support Tiffany and hopefully find the little boy alive. I believe that none of us were able to sleep that night. Now I'm shocked the biological mother is the one responsible for the tragedy," said Seratho.

She added that as a community, they will continue to support Jayden-Lee until justice is done.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonodwane said they have gathered information through their investigation and believe they have good chances to win the case.

"As the NPA we have been guiding the process and once we were happy that we had enough evidence that would help us prove our case beyond a reasonable doubt, that was when we decided to take the matter to court," said Mjonodwane.

According to Deputy Police Minister Polly Boshielo, more arrests can be expected as investigations continue. The accused faces multiple charges which include murder, defeating the ends of justice, crimen injuria and obstructing the cause of justice.

"What happened in this case is sad, because Jayden-Lee Meek died in a place where he was meant to be safe," said Boshielo.

The case is postponed until 18 July 2025, when the accused will ask for bail.