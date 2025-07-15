Uganda's Hepatitis B Fight Held Back By Limited Funding

As Uganda ramps up efforts to eliminate hepatitis B, health officials say the program continues to face significant funding challenges that hinder progress.

According to Doreen Ruth, the focal point for hepatitis at the Ministry of Health, the country relies almost entirely on domestic funding for its hepatitis program. Unlike diseases such as HIV that receive large-scale partner support, hepatitis B remains underfunded.

"We only receive 3 billion Uganda shillings annually for the hepatitis program, and 850 million shillings of that goes toward buying medicines and other commodities through the National Medical Stores," she said.

This limited budget makes it difficult to ensure consistent vaccine availability, especially for adult vaccinations, and contributes to the frequent stockouts reported across health facilities.

Despite these challenges, there is some relief on the way. The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi) has stepped in to support Uganda with hepatitis B birth dose vaccines, the first batch of which is expected in August 2025. These vaccines are essential in protecting newborns from mother-to-child transmission of the virus.

"This birth dose is given within the first 24 hours of life and will help us protect children early and reduce transmission rates," Doreen added.

Still, health officials say more external funding is urgently needed to scale up awareness, treatment, and routine vaccination--especially for adults who missed immunisation when the pentavalent vaccine was first introduced in 2002.