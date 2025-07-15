Uganda Set to Roll Out National Birth Dose Vaccine for Hepatitis B

Uganda is set to roll out a nationwide birth dose vaccination against hepatitis B this August, in what health officials are calling a key step in the fight against mother-to-child transmission of the virus.

The initiative follows a successful pilot phase launched in 2022 in select health facilities. With support from global vaccine alliance Gavi, the country is now expanding the vaccination program to cover all newborns, regardless of whether they are born in hospitals or at home.

Ronnie Bahatungire of the Ministry of Health emphasised the urgency of this move.

"Only 18% of newborns globally receive the hepatitis B birth dose within 24 hours," he said. "We want to change that in Uganda by making the vaccine part of the routine national immunisation schedule."

The hepatitis B birth dose is administered within the first 24 hours of birth and plays a crucial role in preventing the virus from being passed from an infected mother to her child.

Since 2002, Uganda has included hepatitis B in the pentavalent vaccine given to infants. However, introducing the standalone birth dose provides an additional layer of early protection, especially during the critical first day of life.

Health officials say the rollout will also complement Uganda's triple elimination strategy--a comprehensive plan to tackle hepatitis B, HIV, and syphilis through integrated maternal and child health services.

With the new vaccines arriving in August and a national commitment to immunise more newborns, officials are optimistic that Uganda will significantly reduce new infections among children and take a major step toward eliminating hepatitis B.

"Vaccinating every newborn within 24 hours is one of the most effective tools we have," Miriam Ajambo, the Senior Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health.