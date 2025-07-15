Tanzania: Govt Pushes for Market Expansion, Increased Production to Boost Trade

Dar es Salaam — PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed government authorities to intensify market exploration efforts and boost production of high-demand goods, as part of Tanzania's broader push to enhance trade and attract investment.

Speaking at the official closing ceremony of the 49th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) held at the Mwalimu J.K. Nyerere Trade Fair Grounds yesterday, the Prime Minister stressed the need for greater collaboration between public institutions and the private sector.

"All ministries responsible for overseeing business must work closely with private sector stakeholders to find lasting solutions to challenges facing traders, ensuring they fully participate and thrive in our markets," said Mr Majaliwa.

He instructed the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) to intensify efforts in identifying markets and ensure that exhibitors have access to information about where demand for their products exists.

"TanTrade must enhance its role in market identification, so that when exhibitors participate, they know exactly where their products are needed. This is crucial for increasing our foreign exchange earnings," he said.

The Prime Minister also called on regulatory authorities to benchmark with neighbouring countries that have successful trade fair models and to eliminate bureaucratic barriers that hinder business and investment.

"All institutions involved in trade and investment must eliminate red tape. We should not be a stumbling block for investors -- rather, we must act as a gateway," he stressed.

Mr Majaliwa urged local producers to increase the supply of in-demand goods, particularly agricultural and livestock products such as fish, sardines and seaweed that are sought after both locally and internationally.

He encouraged the promotion of the "Made in Tanzania" brand and advised producers to take advantage of various platforms, including social media, to market their goods more effectively.

In a notable announcement, the Premier revealed that Tanzania is on track to host a World Expo.

"We initially planned for a Tanzania Expo by 2030, but we are already among the countries shortlisted to host a World Expo. This means it could happen sooner," he said.

Minister for Industry and Trade, Dr Selemani Jafo, said this year's DITF achieved record-breaking performance, drawing strong participation from both domestic and international exhibitors.

"This year's fair hosted close to 3,500 companies and attracted over 2.4 million visitors, a clear reflection of the growing relevance of DITF in promoting Tanzania's trade and industrial potential," Dr Jafo said.

Of the participating companies, 3,020 were local, showcasing the dynamism and innovation of Tanzania's domestic business sector, while 394 foreign companies from 22 countries also took part, highlighting the growing international confidence in the country's trade and investment environment. Dr Jafo described DITF as a strategic platform for networking, investment promotion and knowledge exchange.

"The DITF continues to serve as a hub for building partnerships and showcasing Tanzania's economic potential. It offers opportunities for local and international stakeholders to connect, share, and grow together," he said.

He urged the private sector, public institutions, and development partners to continue supporting the fair as a vital engine for economic growth, industrialisation and regional integration.

TanTrade Director General, Ms Latifa Khamis, echoed the positive outlook, noting that this year's trade volume reached 7.5bn/-, marking a 1.94 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

She further revealed that 40 per cent of exhibitors secured trade deals worth a combined 44.8bn/, while 70 per cent reported achieving their business objectives, including market expansion, signing supply contracts and identifying distribution agents.

"We've seen remarkable motivation from both local and international ambassadors, who played an active role in mobilising business communities to participate in the fair," Ms Khamis said.