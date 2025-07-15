Kenya: Maraga Faults Ruto's 'Shoot in the Leg' Directive

Nairobi — Former Chief Justice David Maraga has criticized President William Ruto's administration over recent remarks encouraging police to shoot protesters accused of looting, warning that such a militarized approach to policing is both dangerous and unsustainable.

Maraga cautioned against state-sanctioned violence, saying it risks plunging the country into deeper chaos.

"Just look at what's happening in our country. In just one month, more than 60 young people have been killed. And now we're hearing that some should be shot in the leg -- even worse, some leaders are saying they should be shot and killed," he stated.

Maraga, who has declared his intention to run for president in the 2027 General Election, urged the government to address the root causes of national unrest instead of using force to silence dissent.

"I'm asking whether we are fighting, or we are at war? We can't go on like this. The government is collecting so many taxes, yet hospitals have no medicine. It feels like we're just slaves working for others," he said.

He called on the youth to rise and demand better governance, urging them to reject impunity and poor leadership.

"I urge the youth to come forward and send this government home and allow me to work with you," he said, pledging a leadership rooted in justice and accountability.

President Ruto's recent directive instructing police officers to shoot protesters in the leg during demonstrations has sparked widespread outrage, particularly among the youth-led Gen Z movement.

State-sponsored violence

The remarks drew sharp condemnation online, with many young Kenyans branding the order a violation of constitutional rights and an escalation of state-sponsored violence.

Public anger intensified after Belgut MP Nelson Koech suggested that looters should be shot dead, not just in the leg, further fueling backlash and triggering a new wave of online activism and street protests.

"The President said, 'shoot but not kill.' I want to say it here: shoot to kill. These are not innocent people--they're criminals storming Parliament and businesses. They should be treated as terrorists," Koech declared.

The legislator defended his remarks by citing the Police Act, arguing it gives officers the legal authority to use lethal force when their lives--or the lives of others--are under imminent threat.

"Why should a police officer wait to be harmed? If someone threatens the State House or Parliament, they're not a protester--they're a criminal," he said.