Uganda: Kyagulanyi Condemns Detention of Political Prisoners At Kigo Prison

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine, has condemned the continued detention of his supporters at Kigo Prison, describing it as unjust and politically motivated.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks following a visit to the facility on Sunday, accompanied by popular musician Mansoor Ssemanda, widely known as King Saha.

The visit, which began at about 1pm, was met with resistance from security officials. Kyagulanyi and Saha were briefly held before being granted access, under tight surveillance.

The two spent several hours meeting detainees, many of whom have been in custody since the 2021 elections or related protests.

Addressing journalists after the visit, Kyagulanyi said dozens of NUP supporters were being held on vague charges ranging from illegal protests to possession of military paraphernalia.

He noted that several prisoners had been in detention for up to four years without trial.

"It's unacceptable that citizens are being held for years without trial simply for exercising their democratic rights," Kyagulanyi said.

"Their detention is a blatant violation of their fundamental human rights and a clear indication of the government's intolerance of dissent."

Kyagulanyi highlighted the case of a political activist identified as Madubala, who was recently arrested under unclear circumstances.

He demanded a thorough investigation into the arrest, accusing authorities of abusing legal procedures to suppress opposition.

He further alleged that the prison system was being used as a tool to silence critical voices, with many detainees denied access to legal representation and medical care.

"The government must release these individuals immediately. They have a right to freedom, to due process, and to a fair trial," Kyagulanyi said.

"Their continued detention undermines the rule of law and democracy in Uganda."

King Saha echoed the concerns, focusing on the poor health and conditions of the inmates. He called on prison medical staff to provide adequate care, stating that several detainees were visibly unwell.

"Many of these prisoners arrived here sick or injured, and their conditions haven't improved," Saha said.

"This is not just a political issue--it's a humanitarian one. Prison authorities must act with urgency."

He also called on religious leaders, civil society groups, and international human rights bodies to speak out against what he termed a growing crisis.

"This is not just happening at Kigo. It's happening in prisons across the country. We need collective action to stop this systemic abuse," Saha added.

The visit and ensuing remarks are expected to deepen tensions between NUP and the government, which has in the past dismissed such allegations as exaggerated or unfounded.

As of Monday evening, the Uganda Prisons Service had not issued an official response to Kyagulanyi's statements.

The issue of political prisoners continues to draw attention from local and international human rights organizations, many of which have expressed concern over prolonged pre-trial detentions and politically motivated prosecutions in Uganda.