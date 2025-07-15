Nigeria: Kaduna Opposition Stakeholders Back ADC Ahead of 2027

... Launch Grassroots Mobilisation

Kaduna -- In a major political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections, stakeholders of the Coalition of Political Opposition in Kaduna State have declared support for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as their preferred political platform. The coalition, comprising figures from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Labour Party (LP), unveiled plans to begin massive mobilisation and party-building efforts across the state.

Speaking during a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, leaders of the coalition announced their intention to restructure and strengthen the ADC across all 23 local government areas and 255 wards in Kaduna. They expressed determination to build an inclusive, people-oriented political movement capable of challenging the ruling APC in 2027.

Prominent figures at the briefing included Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani Mustapha, Mr. Patrick Didam, and Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman. National figures such as Senator Nenadi Usman, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, and Alhaji Shuaibu Idris Mikati, although absent, endorsed the event through official representatives.

Addressing journalists, Mallam Salihu Mohammed Lukman explained that the coalition's alignment with ADC follows the party's national unveiling as the Coalition's platform on July 2, 2025, in Abuja.

"Our objective is to build a truly democratic party that will unite the people of Kaduna State and advance inclusive politics," he said.

The coalition said it had commenced consultations with ADC's leadership in the state, and verification of existing structures was near completion. The aim, they said, is to avoid a repeat of previous experiences where political parties were hijacked by self-serving individuals.

"This project must not be reduced to another power-grabbing adventure led by political godfathers. The ADC in Kaduna must promote collective leadership, equal participation, and genuine representation," the stakeholders asserted.

They called on all opposition leaders in Kaduna to suspend personal political ambitions and focus on building a united platform, noting that unseating the ruling APC would require collective effort.

"Just as no one person can defeat President Tinubu nationally, no one individual can unseat Governor Uba Sani in Kaduna. Unity is non-negotiable," they said.

On internal structure, the group affirmed that the ADC's current state leadership would remain in place, as confirmed by the Interim National Chairman, Senator David Mark, during a meeting on July 11, 2025.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a strong message to aspiring members, the coalition leaders warned against authoritarian tendencies and internal manipulation, urging a return to constitutional, grassroots-based politics.

"Our experience has shown that citizens were often mobilised to change governments, only to be betrayed by elected leaders who ended up worsening their conditions. That must not happen again," they said.

They appealed for tolerance, selflessness, and service-driven leadership, vowing to produce a new generation of democratic, people-centered leaders through the ADC.

"We must avoid the politics of godfatherism, exclusion, and election rigging. The ADC and the Coalition must produce a new kind of leadership - people-centered, principled, and genuinely democratic," the group stated.

The event received endorsement from several prominent figures including Sen. Nenadi Usman, Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed, Dr. John Ayuba, Sen. Musa Bello, Alhaji Shuaibu Idris Mikati, and Mallam Salihu Mohammed Lukman.

The coalition pledged to commence grassroots mobilisation and membership registration in the coming weeks and urged citizens across Kaduna's 23 LGAs to actively participate.

"We are committed to rescuing Nigerian democracy. May God bless this movement and crown Nigerians with good, selfless leaders," they concluded.