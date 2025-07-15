Zimbabwe: Sustainability Takes Center Stage in Zimbabwe's Booming Real Estate Sector

15 July 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

As Zimbabwe's real estate sector continues to boom, with a current valuation of over $11 billion, sustainability is emerging as a key driver of growth and innovation.

According to Mr Morgan Makamure, General Manager of the Zimbabwe Property Expo 2025, "The role of sustainability in the property sector is rapidly growing in importance, driven by climate change concerns, regulatory shifts, cost efficiency, and increasing demand from investors and consumers."

The Zimbabwe Property Expo 2025, set to take place later this year, will shine a spotlight on sustainable housing, smart city solutions and climate-conscious infrastructure.

"In Zimbabwe and globally, sustainable real estate is no longer a niche trend--it is a competitive necessity," Makamure said.

In a separate interview, Zimbabwe Property Expo CEO Mr Samuel Mapingusa said the expo will not be just an ordinary event.

"This expo is not just an event--it is a gateway to partnerships, trends, and opportunities that will define the next decade of real estate in Zimbabwe," he said.

The expo will feature live seminars, networking lounges, and project showcases, providing a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas and form long-term partnerships.

With the sector growing at an average rate of 5 percent annually, driven by increased urbanisation and infrastructure development, the expo is poised to be a game-changer for Zimbabwe's real estate industry.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.