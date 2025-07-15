Nigeria: Erero Oloku Congratulates Isoko North Chairman On One Year in Office

15 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Special Adviser to the Chairman of Isoko North Local Government, Comrade Erero Oloku, has congratulated his principal, Prince Godwin Ogorugba, on the successful completion of his first year in office.

Erero, in a congratulatory message, described Ogorugba as a visionary leader who has played a pivotal role in charting a brighter future for the people of Isoko North.

"This milestone offers a moment to reflect on the remarkable progress your administration has made," he said, adding that "Your visionary leadership has been instrumental in driving development and fostering inclusive governance across the local government area."

He praised Ogorugba's unwavering commitment to peace, unity, and progress, noting that his administration has demonstrated a deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of the people.

Erero further commended the Council Chairman for his achievements in infrastructure and social welfare, describing them as people-centered and impactful.

"From key infrastructure projects to meaningful social interventions, your administration's accomplishments speak volumes. Your open-door policy, willingness to engage stakeholders, and responsiveness to community concerns have earned you widespread admiration and respect.

"Your efforts have not only united the people but also inspired a shared sense of purpose. As you continue to lead with passion and vision, may your legacy of service continue to inspire generations to come."

